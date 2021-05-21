Dos Dudes will lay some Americana music down for the Tiny Stage Concert Series

In broad terms, the music of the acoustic duo Dos Dudes could be called Americana, meaning anything from Merle Haggard to the Allman Brothers to the Grateful Dead. Look for extended versions, solos in the middle and whatever and wherever the vibe takes them during their one-hour set on Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage Concert Series May 27 in the 420 Building. With the concert series moving to Thursday nights, customers can grab a beer downstairs at the Pretty Fair Beer brew pub or patio and listen to music being made live in the loft.