The Fortnite Week 9 quests have arrived, and we hope you like spending time in the Storm because that's where over half of them are taking place. You'll need to heal yourself then get blasted with a Shockwave Grenade in there for these Fortnite quests, before you survive ten Storm phases then do some building in it too. Elsewhere you'll have to purchase a Rift from one of the NPCs selling them in Fortnite, before hunting down a boar and chasing a chicken. If you're looking for pointers on any of these tasks then you've come to the right place, as we've got the lowdown on how to beat all of the Fortnite Week 9 quests.