NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create an ongoing level of need across the globe, but it can be challenging for donors to figure out where to give. ideas42, a research and design nonprofit specializing in behavioral science, is bringing renewed attention to the results from a test commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the impact of experts on workplace giving behavior through the Benevity platform. Part of a two-year study looking at how lists of causes that are curated by experts (known as "GiveLists") affect donor behavior, the test showed that employees ended up giving 29% more often and 63% more money when presented with expert-curated GiveLists.