Just a few short hours after winning her second tour-level singles title Saturday in Parma, Coco Gauff stepped back on the court along with best friend and doubles partner Caty McNaly to capture the doubles title of the same event. Her comfort level, along with her results on the surface are just a couple of the reasons why Coco Gauff should be considered a French Open favorite. In the following, I will explain other key factors for why the 17-year-old American is a favorite in Paris.