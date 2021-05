While Trevor Lawrence may be the No. 1 overall pick, he may not even be the most popular player in Jacksonville during his first NFL training camp. On Monday, it was reported that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official.