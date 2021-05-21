Sustainable fertilizer plant planned at St. Louis riverfront

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This property shows like a display home! After a fire in 9/2019, this home was gutted and rehabbed so it is like a brand new home inside! The open foyer with porcelain tile floor welcomes you to this grand home with an office/den to the right and a convenient first floor bedroom to the left. The updated kitchen with a center island and breakfast area is stylish and inviting. The adjacent family room with a brick fireplace is sure to be a popular gathering space. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms - giving this home a total of 5 bedrooms. The master bedroom features barn doors to an oversized master bath that includes a clawfoot tub. The lower level includes a rec room, a workout room and more. Outside is an oversized deck as well as a 140 square foot utility shed. With over 3000 square feet of total living space - this home has space for everyone. Schedule a showing today.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Malinda Terreri, Worth Clark Realty at 222-006-5</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNzg1MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Better Updates than any Other * All New Hardwood Floors on Both Levels * Update Kitchen With Marble Flooring * Kitchen Open to the Dinning Room * Updated Baths With Ceramic Flooring * Half Bath on 1st Floor * Master Bath and Another Full Bath on the 2nd Floor * Large Sized Rooms With Open Floor Plan * Deck Off the Dining Room Looking at a Court Yard and Common Area * 2 Car Garage * Laundry Room in Lower Level With Ceramic Flooring and the Washer and Dryer to Stay !!! If you Have Seen Other Units in this Complex, You Must Come and See This One.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Slatinsky, Better Homes and Gardens Real at 532-590-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMDA4OTk3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Charming brick beauty loaded with features! Gleaming hardwood flooring. Large vaulted living room leads into a classic dining room - great space for entertaining and for the family meals. Super stylish black and white kitchen, completely updated. Solid surface countertops surrounded by squeaky clean white tile and white cabinetry is totally on trend! The darling picture window at the end of the galley looks out over a huge family room with lovely French doors leading to the huge back yard. Tons of living space in this spacious ranch! Bathroom is updated, bedrooms are good sized. The lot is very big, and has a storybook feel. Easy outdoor living. Attached garage, easy access to highways and schools, very quiet tree lined street. Tenant occupied, please don't disturb tenants. Fantastic investment opportunity! Can be part of a multiple property package with the right terms, 3 total available.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ellen Huls, Keller Williams Realty Chester at 534-810-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxMjgxMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Perfect for first time buyers, retired folks or rental property - This five room, 2 bedroom with screen porch and detached garage is ready for you! Maintenance-free Windows thruout, well maintained hardwood floors, newer chainlinked fencing around level lot with mature trees and shrubs, walkout baseent door, detached garage. ...**Priced for a fast sale - hurry up and see this one** ...<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dave Pope, Pope, Inc.,REALTORS at 521-666-6</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNzc4MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>