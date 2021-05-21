newsbreak-logo
Sustainable fertilizer plant planned at St. Louis riverfront

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

A Canadian company plans to a $25 million revamp of an existing building along St. Louis’ riverfront to make what it calls sustainable fertilizer. Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc., of Vancouver, plans a retrofit of an idle nitrogen factory just north of the McKinley Bridge that it says will create 40 jobs, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

