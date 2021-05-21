newsbreak-logo
Thousands of animals up for bid in 3-day Taxidermy King auction

KVUE
KVUE
 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the death of owner John Brommel, Taxidermy King will be hosting a "huge," three-day taxidermy and western auction May 20-22 in Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, thousands of taxidermy mounts, many of them from the personal collection Brommel himself, will be up for auction. The Statesman reports Brommel was an Austin taxidermy dealer for over 40 years and died in a car accident in February.

