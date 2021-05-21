newsbreak-logo
Chelan, WA

[5/21/21] Words Of Warning About Chelan Dam

 1 day ago

The Chelan County PUD wants to remind you of a few things about the Chelan Dam. First, stay out of the Chelan Gorge. It’s the season when water is being spilled from the dam, and they can do that at any time – and without any warning. And you don’t want to get caught in the Gorge when that happens. The PUD’s Rachel Hanson:

