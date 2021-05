Although this season has been a disappointment, the San Diego Padres are excited about what they've seen from their youngest player. Rookie Mat Latos looks to build on another impressive outing for the Padres when he takes the ball Monday night in the opener of a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves. San Diego (43-63) has the NL's second-worst record, which should come as no surprise considering it has scored the fewest runs in the majors (396) and is last in batting average (.235). In Sunday's 6-1 loss to Milwaukee, the Padres were limited to five hits.