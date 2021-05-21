newsbreak-logo
May 21st: Brian Gary W/Brady Hull and Steph Tolev HR 2

By Ryan Kelley
1310kfka.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Gary talks with Brady Hull, host of the Hull show about sports news and updates across the country. Comedian at the Comedy Fort, Steph Tolev talks about her upcoming performance at the venue, and how comedy has been affected by the current political climate. Podcast: Play in new window...

Entertainment1310kfka.com

May 20th: Brian Gary W/ Keith Burns HR 2

Brian Gary, chats with recording artist Keith Burns, as he talks about his recent releases, favorite musicians, sports and much more in hour two of NoCo Now. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | Subscribe.
Sports1310kfka.com

May 14th: CRP 4×4 VIP Guest – Brady Hull

Brady Hull, host of the Hull Show talks with Tanner about predictions for the NHL and what’s to come for the NBA and much more. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | Subscribe.
Mental Health1310kfka.com

May 21st: Gina Waterfield HR 1

Gail chats with mental health expert, Gina Waterfield on the new “mask wars” and how to take care of yourself amidst the pandemic. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Healthdrweil.com

Listen: Dr. Weil Podcasts, page 2

Dr. Weil talks with the hosts of these popular podcasts about the long and interesting road his life has taken, and his strongly influential role in establishing the field of integrative medicine. Learn more about Andrew Weil, M.D. and join Dr. Weil on social media:. Facebook: DrWeil. Instagram: @DrWeil. YouTube:...
TV Series101.9 KELO-FM

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, May 21st

Our 3 favorite witches return for Hocus Pocus 2! An 11-year-old Florida girl says she credits “Law and Order: SVU” on how she fought off and helped catch a would-be kidnapper. Plus, P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” documentary debuts tonight on Amazon – check out the trailer below! That and more in today’s Entertainment Update.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jo Jo Makoons by Dawn Quigley, Read by Jennifer Bobiwash

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. First Nations theater artist Jennifer Bobiwash captures the enthusiastic voice of first-grader Jo Jo Makoons in her lively...
TV & Videosb105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Friday, May 21st!

-The Sweet & Spicy Truth Game! Is there a song that puts Chelsie in the mood? Would Statt rather be able to fly or be able to turn invisible?. -The Big Bone Lick Double Drive-In! -B-105 Listeners want to help out Amanda with her Luke Bryan/Ex-Boyfriend problem!. -Trisha goes All...
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, May 27, with Mike Hull

This edition of the guest show features Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. Of the many items explored, Hull takes us inside CGR’s strong qualifying performance, why some teams struggle and...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Loud House: Paul Scheer Guest Stars as a Goofy Pizzeria Manager in Exclusive Clip

The Loud House is set to air a new episode on Nickelodeon tomorrow, May 28th, and when "Grub Snub" does premiere, it will feature a familiar voice in the form of none other than Paul Scheer. He provides the voice for Gus, the manager of a local pizzeria/arcade that seems constantly willing to go the extra mile to make the kids feel right at home. Ahead of the episode's debut, Nickelodeon has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive clip showcasing Scheer as Gus going absolutely all-out to provide for the regular cast of characters.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Tony Joe White

"Smoke From the Chimney" (Easy Eye Sound) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

Episode 264: You’ll Never Dad Alone (Plus Some Baseball Stuff)

Look y’all, we won’t lie to you. After our skipped start last week we’re still feeling some wear and tear on our various joints and ligaments. So this week’s program is more junkball than fastball but it does have some fun stuff to it. Mike, Jon, and Samuel talk a big milestone for a child, then dive into some big picture concerns as the fantasy season charges into June. Plus Mike quotes Bob Dylan. Again.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Something for the weekend: Bob Dylan “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands”

Well that’s it for this week dear reader – amazingly it looks like we might actually get some sunshine for the bank holiday weekend, although as always with our weather don’t put a bet on it (Christ I must be tired, I’m talking about the weather). We leave you anyway this week dear reader with a song by (who else?) Bob Dylan who celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday. Dylan has never performed ‘Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands’ live, a song written originally about his future wife, Sara Lownds, but who can resist the 11 minutes and 22 seconds original recording which took up an entire side of the 1966 vinyl release of ‘Blonde on Blonde’ (which came sixth in our list of the best Americana albums ever recorded last year)? As one critic noted: “Whatever the shortcomings of the lyric, the recording itself, capturing at its absolute peak Dylan’s incomparable capacity for intensity of communication, is a masterpiece if ever there was one”. Have a good one, we’ll see you on Tuesday.
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Chicago Music Legends Talk About The Magic And Influence Of Bob Dylan

Reset producer and Radio Z host Jason Marck talks about making the one-hour audio documentary Dylan At 80: A Chicago Music Perspective. The special focuses on six of the biggest names in Chicago music from a wide variety of genres, and each one explains the influence Bob Dylan had on their art and their lives.
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez spotted peeping in on Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is keeping a close eye on her new man. The 51-year-old “Dinero” singer was spotted peeping through some curtains at beau Ben Affleck, as the actor enjoyed a leisurely cigarette on the balcony of a rented Miami waterfront home on Tuesday. The 48-year-old “Gone Girl” star looked casual...
Chicago, ILDecider

Kevin Clark, ‘School of Rock’s Drummer, Dead at 32

Jack Black Remembers Late 'School of Rock' Star Kevin Clark: "Devastating News" School of Rock star Kevin Clark died Wednesday in a fatal bike accident, per reports. Clark was cycling around the Northwest Side of Chicago early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car, according to the police. He was 32.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sending’ Daniel Bryan To New Company?

There has been speculations that Daniel Bryan could end up signing with a new promotion after his contract expired with WWE. As it turns out he could still work with another promotion, NJPW even if he was under contract with WWE. Daniel Bryan to wrestle with NJPW?. Several wrestling promotions...
TV & Videosfame10.com

Richard Steinmetz Joins Days Of Our Lives Cast

A new face is coming to Salem, but longtime soaps fans will find it familiar: Richard Steinmetz will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives!. The soaps veteran made the announcement on Facebook this week, sharing “some good news. I landed a role on the soap Days of Our Lives”.