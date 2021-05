Aurora Cannabis Inc. filed for a potential sale of $300 million in fresh shares Thursday, and mentioned the possibility of a U.S. acquisition. The Canadian cannabis company announced that it planned a $300 million at-the-market share offering while releasing quarterly earnings last week, and filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale on Thursday. In both the prospectus and a news release announcing the filing, Aurora suggested the proceeds would be used toward finding an acquisition target in the U.S. market. "Aurora believes this filing will provide maximum flexibility for the Company to pursue select...