Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector’s Edition pre-orders open

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMega Man: The Wily Wars Collector’s Edition is now available for pre-order. The Wily Wars combines three classics to play: Mega Man, Mega Man 2, and Mega Man 3 for Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. Mega Man: The Wily Wars is a collector’s edition set specifically for Sega Genesis. It tells the...

Shoppingthebrickblogger.com

LEGO Star Wars Bad Batch Set Available for Pre-Order

Just after the Star Wars Day specials were over, the LEGO Group revealed the upcoming #75314 LEGO Star Wars The Bad Batch – Attack Shuttle. The set is inspired by the new Star Wars animated series, titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch, streaming on Disney+. The set will be released on August 1st, but it is already available for pre-order. Details below.
Retailnintendoeverything.com

Clannad Side Stories Switch physical pre-orders open, supports English

Clannad Side Stories is coming to Switch this month. The title is confirmed to be supporting English, and will be getting a worldwide release. However, only Japan will be receiving a physical version. Fortunately, much like the digital edition, Clannad Side Stories will also support English at retail. Fans of...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How many free Epic Store games have you actually played?

Epic Games is generating a lot of news lately, mainly due to the ongoing court battle against Apple. And, as a side-effect of that trial, a slew of documents that have recently been revealed shedding a bit more light on how the company operates. For instance, we learned that Epic...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Resident Evil Village review: Step on me, Big Lady

Platforms: PS4, PS5 (reviewed), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia. Resident Evil Village is easily the game that I was the most excited for in all of 2021. My love and admiration for the franchise are no secret and Capcom did a hell of a job with their advertising and marketing of this game. With strategically released demos and the heavy lean into our lust for Lady Dimitrescu, there were a lot of people hyped for its release.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Mario 64’s PC Port Almost Looks Like A Super Switch Game

When Super Mario 64 launched way back in 1996, it featured mind-boggling 3D visuals. By today’s standards, the game looks a little rough, thanks to the fact that 3D games age like milk. However, thanks to the wonders of technology, and the magical appearance of a Mario 64 PC port, the game now looks like a launch title for a future Nintendo console [via Kotaku].
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
RetailIGN

PS5 Digital Edition India Pre-Order Date Revealed

The PS5 Digital Edition will finally be available for pre-order in India from 12pm on May 17 according to a listing spotted on ShopAtSC.com. Earlier, IGN India reported that this version of the PS5 would be exclusive to the retailer. That said, it will be a timed exclusive to ShopAtSC.com, with other retailers getting stocks of it from June onwards, sources tell us. The PS5 Digital Edition India price is Rs. 39,990 and as the name suggests, won’t be able to play games on disc due to the lack of a disc drive.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: There’s Still Time To Pre-Order The Temple Of Elemental Evil For 5th Edition

There’s still time to pre-order one of the most iconic D&D adventures reincarnated for 5th Edition. Get ready to for the Temple of Elemental Evil this summer. The Temple of Elemental Evil is about as D&D as D&D gets. From a start in a humble village where marauders from a nearby fort menace the townsfolk, adventurers set out on a journey that culminates in an immense dungeon complex and a battle against the demon queen Zuggtmoy. Humble origins? Check. Fight against a being of deific power? Check. Lots of dungeon to explore?
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.
Retailhardcoregamer.com

Collector’s Cabinet: Poison Control Limited Edition

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Memory Stamps’ is an Extremely Stylish Memory Puzzler that’s Launching in June and Up for Pre-Order Now

We’ve been quite taken with lots of projects from developer Tepes Ovidiu aka Crevasse, like Not Chess, The Longest Drift, Cessabit, and plenty more. One thing you can always be sure of with a game or app from Crevasse is that it will be an extremely well-designed and polished user experience. This seems to ring especially true with their latest upcoming project Memory Stamps, which sort of straddles the line between being a game, being a memory training app, and being a just plain relaxing little thing to occupy your time with. The gist is that you’ll be presented with a stamp split up into a bunch of different sections, and in each of those sections will be an illustration of some type. Then several of the sections will disappear and it’ll be your job to remember which illustration was in each of the missing sections so you can piece things back together to how they were originally. It’s one of those things that’s probably more easily understood by watching the trailer.
Nier Reincarnation pre-registration opens

Nier Reincarnation pre-registration opens

Square Enix today announced that pre-registration for Nier Reincarnation is now live. Bringing together an all-star team including creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito, NieR Re[in]carnation tells the story of a girl who awakens in a mysterious place known as The Cage. Guided by a creature who calls herself Mama, the girl sets off on a journey through The Cage to reclaim what she has lost and to atone for her sins.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dungeon-Crawling RPG 'Demon Gaze EXTRA' Announced For Nintendo Switch

Demon Gaze EXTRA, an enhanced version of the original Demon Gaze for the PS Vita, is coming to Switch, it has been revealed by publisher Kadokawa Games. Original developer Experience will still be involved, but will be collaborating with Cattle Call this time around. A PS4 version is also being released alongside the Switch edition.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Resident Evil Village is the biggest RE launch in Steam or Twitch history

Resident Evil Village is here, and early signs are that it’s a hit. Whether you want to thank the memeablility of and thirst for Lady Dimitrescu or simply the game’s own merits, it’s hitting big on the early launch metrics. Judging both by Steam player count and Twitch viewership, it’s the biggest launch in the series’ history.
Video GamesGamespot

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PS4 Preorders Discounted At Amazon

The biggest game release this week is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered compilation of the first three games in BioWare's iconic action-RPG series. Though $60 is a pretty good value already for a trio of lengthy RPGs, you can already get a discount ahead of release. Amazon is currently selling PS4 preorders for $50.94. This deal has already sold out before for both PS4 and Xbox One at both Amazon and Walmart, so you'll want to scoop this up quickly.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Pre-load is Live

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Pre-load is Live

Download is now on all platforms. The May 14 release date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is rapidly approaching. For a release that encompasses three games, it would probably be a good thing to have a pre-load phase available, right? Right. That's why the pre-load for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is now live across all platforms.