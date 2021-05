It came as a shock to the world when Bill Gates and Melinda Gates (Melinda French now, I suppose) released a joint statement on Twitter announcing their divorce. The couple had been married for 27 years and dated for quite a few more before that. Time and again, Melinda often praised him and showed the world a side of Bill that we didn’t see. This wasn’t a business tycoon; she revealed his side as a charming, humourous and feminist husband. She had spoken at length about how they have equal partnership – be it at home or at work. Even when it comes to unpaid domestic duties, Melinda wasn’t taking up an extra load. Of course, she said it came with time but her husband inspired her towards equality in marriages.