College Station, TX

Treat Of the Day: CSISD newspapers ranked among best in state

By Alex Bukoski
KBTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both College Station ISD high school newspapers were recently ranked among the best in the state. The staffs of the A&M Consolidated High School newspaper, The Roar, and the College Station High School newspaper, The Catamount, were recently recognized by the UIL’s Interscholastic League Press Conference with the coveted Bronze Star award. The Bronze Star award is given to the top 16 best student newspaper publications in the state of Texas among all UIL divisions. Both staffs also received the 2020-2021 Award of Distinguished Merit for their writing, design, and photography.

