Chelan, WA

[5/21/21] Chelan Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend

 1 day ago

We’re a little more than a week away from the Memorial Day Weekend, and the city and county are making their plans for what’s promising to be a busy weekend – but according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, maybe not quite as busy as the past:. A sentiment shared...

Washington Government
City
Government
County
Government
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

First wild fishers born after North Cascades reintroduction discovered in Chelan County

SEDRO WOOLLEY — The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in more than half a century were discovered on a trail camera in western Chelan County. State and federal biologists say the female fisher they dubbed F105 — tagged and released into the North Cascades during a massive reintroduction project from 2015 to 2020 — was recorded on a trail camera, carrying one of her four kits near her den.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

Surplus For Sale Chelan County...

Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson will receive sealed bids for; 1971 Seagrave Fire Engine-VIN #8VA114246 and a 2000 Genie Manlift-Serial #29530. Interested parties can view the (vehicle, equipment) by calling for an appointment 509-687-3222, M-F 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Sealed bids must be received at PO Box D Manson WA 98831 or hand delivered to Station 51 in Manson no later than June 8th by 4:30 pm. The (vehicle, equipment) is "As is, with no warrantee". A Bill of Sale Hold Harmless agreement must be signed after the Board of Fire Commissioners have accepted a bid to complete the sale.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Chelan, WAmansontribune.com

Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners meeting 5-19-21

Chelan Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners have changed the May regular meeting start time to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. The CFR Board of Commissioners will conduct the meeting in person at the fire station, you are welcome to join via Zoom. The public is welcome to join by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87284665516 Meeting ID: 872 8466 5516 or.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Chelan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chelan: 1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,250 per week; 2. Froyo Earth Manager and Employees; 3. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,218 per week; 5. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($2080/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 6. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 7. Banquet Chef / Manager; 8. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer; 9. CDL-A Company Drivers | OTR Open Deck Division | 6 Mos. Exp. | Top Driver Earn $90K+; 10. ER RN;
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

COVID-19 incidence rates in NCW

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates have dropped this week in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. The incidence rate in Chelan County dipped below 100 as of May 10 with 96.7 per 100,000, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. In Douglas County, the incidence was 107.4 per 100,000 new COVID cases as of May 10.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 14th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. Grant Olson will be back with you Monday; I’m Jefferson Robbins, filling in. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you...
Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Lake Chelan Mirror May 12 2021

Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Chelan Fire & Rescue Special meeting: May 12

CHELAN - Chelan Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners have called a special meeting for Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. at the fire station located at 232 East Wapato Ave. On the agenda is the discussion an motion for levy lid lift and an Executive Session: RCW 42.30.110 (1) ( g ) To evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee. The CFR Board of Commissioners will conduct the meeting in person at the fire station, you are welcome to join via Zoom. The public is welcome to join by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87284665516 Meeting ID: 872 8466 5516 or dial +1 253 215 8782.
Chelan, WAifiberone.com

Chelan and Douglas counties to receive $23.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the 8th congressional district announced federal recovery funding set for distribution to Chelan and Douglas counties next month. As part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, qualifying states, counties, tribes, and cities will receive funding to help in the recovery efforts of local economies. Schrier’s congressional district encompasses Chelan County, portions of Douglas County, and Kittitas County.