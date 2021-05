Believe it or not, we have been doing this column for over two years now, and while some of you may already have the effigy constructed for my heretical proxy purification in your back yard, the feedback in general has been good. Many from across the state and some from out of state have written emails giving praise for articles they have liked and offering ideas for future topics. Many have asked questions regarding caliber choice, custom rifle builds, shooting mechanics and tips, favorite classics or underrated cartridges, and many other subjects of vast array.