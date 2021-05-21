Footsteps: How an Isolated Artificial Home in Ontario Produces Sound for Myriad Blockbuster Films

Written by Ali Grutchfield, Illustration by Halle Garrett. One of my favorite aspects of SCAD is that every student has such an immense interest and ambition within the realm of art. I love hearing students talk about who inspired them to pursue such a grand adventure. Growing up, I had a diverse myriad of artistic inspirations spanning from my nanny who was previously an art teacher, to Salvador Dali, to whatever director had made the most recent movie I’d seen. However, as I’ve become a more passionate filmmaker, I’ve curated my taste and found artists that I would love to emulate. My prime artistic inspiration is Emma Thomas because of her instrumental role in producing my favorite films and her overall lifestyle choices.