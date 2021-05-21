newsbreak-logo
Footsteps: How an Isolated Artificial Home in Ontario Produces Sound for Myriad Blockbuster Films

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 2 days ago

A modest house nestled into the bucolic countryside of Uxbridge, Ontario, is home to a premier sound facility behind an impressive array of films, TV series, and video games. Brimming with an eclectic collection of objects and antiques, Footsteps Studio has aided in the post-production audio effects for projects like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Big Short, and The Handmaid's Tale all generated by a small team on the unassuming grounds.

