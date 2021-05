CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will enter a new phase of COVID-19 safety protocols starting June 1. “Based on recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott and current health trends on campus and throughout Potter and Randall counties, we will change our safety protocols,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “We know students and families are eager to return to more normal operations, and we will continue to conduct our affairs in a way that is responsive to a complex and ever-changing realities of COVID-19.”