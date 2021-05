A new leak has surfaced related to Call of Duty Warzone and it is an image of possibly the next operators of the game. A few weeks ago, the official Twitter account of COD teased some stats and an ad that are both hinting heavily of what to expect soon that will added to the game. The new characters that might be added are 1980s action stars John Rambo and John McClane. This new leak might have just confirmed that they will be the ones added soon. Add to that was a new clip that was uploaded by the same official Twitter account, giving fans a glimpse of what Rambo could look like.