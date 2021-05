The Sargasso Sea, a patch of the North Atlantic due east of the southeastern U.S. coast, has been cemented in literature and pop culture as a place of mystery, often associated with the Bermuda Triangle and eerily deserted ships. In his classic novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Jules Verne described it as a “cold, quiet, immovable ocean…a perfect meadow, a close carpet of seaweed, fucus, and tropical berries, so thick and so compact that the stem of a vessel could hardly tear its way through it.” (Also, Donald Duck once tried to start a seaweed farm there.)