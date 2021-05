TR Robertson – I remember my mom would sometimes say, “I’m as mad as a rooster with socks on”, which made no sense to me at the time, but now makes perfect sense to me. This series will look at many of the unusual sayings that can occasionally be heard to express a certain feeling, emotion, occurrence, or attitude. There are thousands of these colorful saying in the English language, many unique to certain parts of the United States. Most of these sayings appeared some time ago, many coming from countries other than the United States. Multitudes of the sayings and idioms are disappearing from the English language.