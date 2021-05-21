All In With John Jastremski

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe last two decades haven’t exactly been a whole lot of fun if you are a fan of the New York Knicks. Plenty of dysfunction combined with a whole lot of losing, put the franchise in a predicament going into the 2020-2021 season where the bar was set perhaps at an all-time low.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Knicks will beat Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoffs

For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the New York Knicks are in the NBA Playoffs. Beyond that, the underdog squad led by a resurgent and presumptive Most Improved Player winner Julius Randle and helmed by scrappy coach Tom Thibodeau is actually the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after an eight-year layoff from the postseason.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAnny360.com

Top Secret Fyles: Knicks deserve all the kudos they can get

Plenty has occurred to the Knicks’ organization between when they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013 and now. A countless list of head coaches and players have wandered in and out of Madison Square Garden over eight seasons. At the start of this current season back in December, it was expected that the Knicks would miss the postseason for an eighth consecutive campaign.
NBASportsBook Review

How Far Can the Knicks Go in the Playoffs?

The New York Knicks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 as the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. How far can the Knicks legitimately go? Here’s our answer along with NBA futures odds at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference First Round.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Their rebuild complete, the new Hawks step into the playoffs

By NBA standards, this Hawks’ rebuild has been a smooth glide. Billy Knight launched a rebuild early this century, and it took him the better part of a decade to lift the club back to the playoffs. (Though, to his credit, once those Hawks got pretty good, they stayed that way for a while.) A couple of years into his process, Knight fielded a series of semi-prosecutorial questions from this correspondent, and then he laughed.
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Game

Depth key to Hawks-Knicks series

Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Steve Holman, will be on the call for the team’s first playoff game since 2017 this weekend. What does he think will surprise the national media about the Hawks?