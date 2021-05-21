An elegant stay at the Casa Madrona Hotel and Spa in Sausalito

Boats Photo by Lidija Jakovlgevic on Unsplash

I took a trip to Sausalito a few years ago with my family. We were living in the Bay Area then and Sausalito was just about an hour drive for us. I remember Sausalito as being a beautiful little city, quaint, and very expensive. I also remember the hotel we stayed in which was the Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa.

Here is what you can expect when you stay at the Casa Madrona Hotel and Spa.

The Suites

Casa Madrona is located at 801 Bridgeway in Sausalito, California. It is a charming hotel that is perched upon a hill. It is a Victorian building and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Sausalito's Casa Madrona effortlessly blends its Victorian legacy with contemporary elegance and exceptional hospitality for an intimate and luxurious escape that's just minutes away from San Francisco, Marin County, and Muir Woods. - website of Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa

One advantage to staying at the Casa Madrona is that it is within walking distance of most of the entertainment, shopping, and dining options in Sausalito.

Casa Madrona offers different suites. I stayed in a cottage suite. The cottage suites are called the Hillside Cottage Suites and they cover about 600 square feet of space and offer the best views. My suite had two bedrooms. I stayed in the smaller bedroom which had a stunning view of the bay. Imagine waking up in the morning and seeing a postcard-perfect view. Each suite also had a balcony where you could experience the view and relax.

As for the price, it was expensive! We paid $500 for staying in the cottage suite for one night.

The most exclusive suite at Casa Madrona is the Alexandrite Suite. This is a luxury suite with over 5000 square feet of space. The suite includes panoramic bay views, a private outdoor deck, a kitchen, and a media wall.

There are other different variations of suites at the Casa Madrona with some being more luxurious than others.

Meetings, events, and weddings can also be held at the hotel. Wedding packages are offered and may include space rentals, amenities, and tables and chairs.

The Spa

The Casa Madrona Spa offers a full menu of facial treatments, peels, massages, and body treatments. Added specialized treatments are LED light therapy, CBD infusion, and vibrational sound journey.

The spa requires a reservation and it is by appointment only. It is open from 10 am through 6 pm.

Dining

You can dine at the hotel at the Poggio Trattoria which offers classic Italian fare. It is located adjacent to the hotel. Like the spa, the restaurant also requires reservations. There are private dining rooms for up to 150 guests which you can reserve for special events and there are also catering services.

Finally,

Reviews for the hotel have been very positive. Even during COVID-19, the hotel has served as a haven for its visitors. All precautions are taken in light of COVID-19.

If you are in the Bay Area, do visit Sausalito and check out the Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa.

Source: Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa