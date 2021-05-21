newsbreak-logo
Brentwood, NY

Volunteers Paint Mural in Brentwood During Community Clean-up Event

By Ls Cohen
longisland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 15, community members volunteered for the 11th annual Clean Streets Project. The streets of Brentwood, Central Islip, Bay Shore and Wyandanch got a Spring cleaning thanks to Uplift Our Towns, a community organization dedicated to bringing people together to inspire positive change in the community through various activities and projects.

