CHESTERHILL, Ohio – Join Rural Action on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for its annual meeting, “Rural Action at 30: What’s Next?”. Rural Action was founded in 1991 on the principle that locally based, sustainable, and inclusive development is the main strategy for building resilient communities in Appalachian Ohio. The nonprofit is a member-driven organization that works to clean local watersheds, encourage zero waste initiatives, foster entrepreneurialism, and support a regional food hub.