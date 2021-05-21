Andrew Giuliani's Campaign Feels Like a Bad Joke

A few weeks after holding an unhinged press conference raging against federal agents searching his father's Manhattan home and office, Andrew Giuliani has once again returned to the public eye to announce his bid for governor of New York. A considerably bold move, of course, since his only experience in politics has been playing golf with former President Donald Trump and also getting his West Wing access revoked on at least one occasion. And while his last name has probably gotten him further in life than he deserves, it certainly won't do him any favors now. After all, even nepotism couldn't get him out of his previous headline-making claims to fame...