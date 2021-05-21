newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Andrew Giuliani's Campaign Feels Like a Bad Joke

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Giuliani was enough for a lifetime, but now New Yorkers are dealing with another. Andrew Giuliani announced he’s running for governor in 2022. His campaign shtick is pretty predictable: he’s a replacement-level MAGA dolt who happens to be Rudy Giuliani’s son. He’s essentially doing a bad Rudy impression and running on his father’s laurels. It’s not clear whether Andrew realizes that will almost certainly hurt his chances, but it doesn’t matter. He’s running for governor and that’s all there is to it.

