In a year like no other full of challenges and change, John A. Logan College English Professor Matt Garrison’s philosophy of education was not deterred. It was reinforced. As both a professor and department chair, Garrison was instrumental in developing plans to move the College to remote instruction while also challenging himself to find new ways to reach and motivate his students without the traditional interaction that has been the hallmark of his teaching. For his efforts, Garrison has been named the 2021 John A. Logan College Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member.