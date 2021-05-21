Dinner hosted by Bryan & Michael Voltaggio, Gabriel Fenton, & Michael Mina at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort
Miami, FL – May 20, 2021 – Four top chefs and one electric, can’t-be-missed dinner! World-renowned Chef Michael Mina is a regular at the Festival, with his concepts Bourbon Steak, Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina and Stripsteak Miami serving as go-to favorites for both South Florida locals and visitors alike. This year, Mina was joined by the powerhouse brother duo of Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio for a truly eclectic dining extravaganza. Bryan Voltaggio, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is known for his modern American cuisine, while the Michelin-starred Michael Voltaggio adds voltage to high-class cuisine.worldredeye.com