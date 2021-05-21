newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dinner hosted by Bryan & Michael Voltaggio, Gabriel Fenton, & Michael Mina at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort

By Alejandro Chavarria
worldredeye.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, FL – May 20, 2021 – Four top chefs and one electric, can’t-be-missed dinner! World-renowned Chef Michael Mina is a regular at the Festival, with his concepts Bourbon Steak, Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina and Stripsteak Miami serving as go-to favorites for both South Florida locals and visitors alike. This year, Mina was joined by the powerhouse brother duo of Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio for a truly eclectic dining extravaganza. Bryan Voltaggio, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is known for his modern American cuisine, while the Michelin-starred Michael Voltaggio adds voltage to high-class cuisine.

worldredeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Voltaggio
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Executive Chef#Top Chef#Marriott#Classic Cocktails#Bryan Michael Voltaggio#Bourbon Steak#Pizza Burger#Stripsteak Miami#American#Michelin#Turnberry Isle Miami#Dinner#Festival#High Class Cuisine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

This James Beard Award-winning chef is bringing his famous pizza to South Beach

Michael Schwartz is leaving the mainland—sort of. The James Beard Award-winning chef behind such greats as Michael's Genuine and Amara at Paraiso is bringing his beloved pizza restaurant, Harry’s Pizzeria, to South Beach this summer. Years in the making, the 2,500-square-foot eatery will be the largest location for the small local chain with additional outposts in the Miami Design District and Coconut Grove.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations. “We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Miami, FLPosted by
Millionacres

Miami's Luxury Market Is Booming -- But Will It Last?

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing. Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.