If you're the type of bride who lives for all things colorful, isn't afraid to be bold and desires a fashion-forward look for your wedding day, then this editorial fromFine Art Curation member Bashful Captures is all the inspiration you'll ever need. Every last detail of this NYC Hotel shoot from the flowers to the contemporary cake just screams elevated elegance. We're lovinggg the daring color scheme of soft pinks, bright yellows and rich blues. Keep on scrolling through these stunning photos and get your Pinterest button ready!