A new trend within minimalist interior design is the use of textured walls. It is a fantastic way to add warmth and intertest whilst keeping the pallet simple and neutral. Textured walls can be created in a number of ways such as painting rough plaster (think Greek beach house), limewash paint or new products that add an aggregate to the paint for the textured effect. These are all great ways of achieving the textured wall look but are not solutions that are easily reversible. If you change your mind in the future there will be a fair amount of remedial work involved.