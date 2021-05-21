newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apple Valley, MN

Oak Ridge students connect with astronaut aboard space station

By Andy Rogers
hometownsource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota resident currently living in outer space answered some tough questions earlier this week. Third-graders at Oak Ridge Elementary School of Leadership, Environmental and Health Sciences in Eagan grilled Expedition 65 astronaut Mark Vande Hei during a special NASA event Tuesday. “We video taped the students asking various different...

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Eagan, MN
City
Apple Valley, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Santiago, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Station#Space Manufacturing#Space Environment#Astronauts#Event Space#Elementary School#Outer Space#Sun#Nasa Youtube#Astronaut Food#Nasa Tv#Microgravity#Students#Earth#Distance Learning#Trace Atmosphere#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Rosemount, MNhometownsource.com

Change to Chill School Partnership expands to local schools

Due to the ongoing pandemic, unrest and the increasing need for mental health resources for youth, Allina Health’s teen mental well-being program, Change to Chill has selected a record number 23 schools throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin to implement the Change to Chill School Partnership during the 2021-2022 school year.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Apple Valley resident awarded Boren Scholarship

Caleb Feltis, of Apple Valley, is one of two University of Minnesota students chosen by the National Security Education Program as a winner of the competitive Boren Awards to study languages and cultures critical to United States interests. This program, established in 1991 and named after U.S. Sen. David L....
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Beautifying Westview Elementary in Apple Valley

Members of Restoration Covenant Church in Apple Valley spent time doing spring projects on the grounds of Westview Elementary School, also in Apple Valley, Sunday, May 2. Patsy Ryan, Westview’s social worker, said about 60 people from the church cleaned the flower beds, mulched and painted the front sign. The church also does other service projects to benefit the Westview Elementary community each year, including providing backpacks and snacks for students at the beginning of the school year.
Apple Valley, MNcompsmag.com

Church wants to occupy space of the ex-Apple Valley Menards | Apple Valley

Steph Hauber, Eagle Brook Church expansion director, said the church started in a living room in 1948 and grew, first starting in its White Bear Lake campus. Further growth led to building a second location in Lino Lakes. The church and Menard Inc. are seeking an amendment to the comprehensive plan land use map to redesignate the 13.86 acres from commercial and institutional and a zoning amendment to add church to the list of permitted uses for the site. The church has five other permanent campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Ham Lake, Spring Lake Park and Woodbury. There are also mobile sites at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Rochester and Wayzata.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

School of Environmental Studies celebrates Earth Day

The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley celebrated Earth Day on April 22 with a variety of activities including a schoolwide “Kahoot” environmental trivia contest; educational workshops and hands on service projects indoors and outdoors. This year’s celebration differed from past years because of COVID-19 restrictions, which prevented the usual schoolwide potluck and all-school assembly. “This Earth Day is important for many reasons. During such a tough and turbulent year, it’s a chance for our whole school to come together for something positive, forward-thinking, and productive. We hope our students are empowered to take action for their planet and communities not only today, but moving forward. We want them to have fun, be active, get outside, and think and learn about the larger community they’re a part of,” said SES teacher Liz Dengate. SES senior Nicole Cook said she hoped students were taking away something they can do for the planet. The learning workshops included information on how to make the Earth a little better and some of the service projects involved planting native plants along with other activities. “It is important to celebrate it because it makes people think about the Earth and care for it,” Cook said.