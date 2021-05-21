Oak Ridge students connect with astronaut aboard space station

The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley celebrated Earth Day on April 22 with a variety of activities including a schoolwide “Kahoot” environmental trivia contest; educational workshops and hands on service projects indoors and outdoors. This year’s celebration differed from past years because of COVID-19 restrictions, which prevented the usual schoolwide potluck and all-school assembly. “This Earth Day is important for many reasons. During such a tough and turbulent year, it’s a chance for our whole school to come together for something positive, forward-thinking, and productive. We hope our students are empowered to take action for their planet and communities not only today, but moving forward. We want them to have fun, be active, get outside, and think and learn about the larger community they’re a part of,” said SES teacher Liz Dengate. SES senior Nicole Cook said she hoped students were taking away something they can do for the planet. The learning workshops included information on how to make the Earth a little better and some of the service projects involved planting native plants along with other activities. “It is important to celebrate it because it makes people think about the Earth and care for it,” Cook said.