newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside the Game with CNHI Sports, Ep. 33

Sentinel-Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Burt and George Bremer discuss changes to the NFL offseason; Elton Hayes and Kevin Brockway talk about the best football coaches in the Big Ten; Clay Horning gives his take on the unwritten rules of baseball.

www.sentinel-echo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnhi#American Football#Nfl Football#Cnhi Sports#The Game#Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones’ Big Announcement

Julio Jones made quite the announcement about his future with the Atlanta Falcons during an “appearance” on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed this morning. Shannon Sharpe, a co-host for the show, called up Jones on speakerphone. The former NFL tight end asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports insider reports on Tim Tebow's chances of making final Jaguars roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign Tim Tebow on a one-year contract as a tight end, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon, but the former Florida Gators (2006-09) and Denver Broncos (2010-11) quarterback is not necessarily a lock for the final roster. As the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner eyes a reunion with Urban Meyer, the Jaguars head coach hired Jan. 14 and former UF mentor from 2005-10, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones relayed what a source in Jacksonville said about the chances of Tebow sticking.
Congress & CourtsStamford Advocate

Senators OK sports betting, but not on Husker home games

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sports fans in Nebraska may soon be able to bet legally on nearly all collegiate and professional events, but not on the Huskers when they play at home. Lawmakers tweaked a gambling regulation bill on Thursday that would allow sports betting, excluding the home games of instate teams in an effort to pick up enough supportive votes to pass it.
MLBchatsports.com

The State of Baseball: Inside the biggest questions MLB is facing with the future of the sport at stake

Fernando Tatís Jr., Doug Glanville, Clinton Yates, Major League Baseball Players Association, Jeff Passan, Howard Bryant. Baseball finds itself at a crossroads. The players on the field have never been more talented, but increased velocity from pitchers has led to record strikeout totals and low batting averages. There is a new generation of stars emerging, but with every bat flip comes another conversation about whether it violates the unwritten rules. Major League Baseball is exploring new rules that could help solve its pace-of-play issues, but is also balancing ways to appeal to traditionalists hesitant to embrace change. Meanwhile, labor issues loom that could threaten to put a stop to any potential progress.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

INSIDE TRACK: Abington Heights junior Anna Scoblick is inspiration at home and in sports

Sports are a family affair for Anna Scoblick. The oldest of four sisters, Anna carries the mantel passed down from her father. The Abington Heights junior has emerged as a leader for the most successful girls track and field program in Lackawanna Track Conference history. But her greatest influence comes at home, where she makes her father, Dave, and mother, Amy, most proud as an inspiration to three younger sisters who are following in her footsteps.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Recruiting Notebook: May 15

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

Get your COVID-19 vaccine, and you could get Memphis Tigers tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics and the City of Memphis have partnered for a vaccination day at the Pipkin Building on Saturday, May 29, as part of the “It’s Our Best Shot, Memphis” campaign. The first 1,000 people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Pipkin Building (940 Early Maxwell...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Inside The Cylinder ep. 114: Pistons inch toward bottom-two finish

In this week’s episode of Inside The Cylinder, Matt and I discuss the Pistons 119-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While there wasn’t much to be excited about from an on-court perspective, this loss means Detroit is only two more Ls away from securing a bottom-two record for the 2020-21 season.
Illinois StateThe Southern

SPORTS: Salukis rally, advance to MVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Overpowered for five innings by Illinois State ace Morgan Day Friday, SIU’s softball team cracked the code just when it needed to. Five sixth inning singles and an error created four unearned runs that ushered the Salukis into Saturday’s championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 7-2 verdict at Cooper Stadium.
NFLgolficity.com

Inside the Leather Ep. 69 – “Out With the New…”

On this week’s episode of “Inside the Leather” presented by Golficity, Ronnie from NJ and Jeremy the Producer recap Rory’s win at the Wells Fargo and what clubs he used to get the W. They boys also talk a little NFL Draft and the outrageous price of lumber!. Sit back,...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Play two great sports games for free on Xbox

Two excellent sports games are now free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members. This weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days titles will appeal to fans of two very different sports. NBA 2K21 needs little introduction. It’s a sublime representation of the sport, with gameplay as polished...
NHLNESN.com

Bruins-Capitals Series Tied At One Game Apiece | NESN Bruins Podcast Ep. 105

We got ourselves a series. In this episode of the NESN Bruins Podcast, Logan Mullen, Mike Cole and Lauren Campbell share their reactions to the first two games of the Bruins first-round matchup against the Washington Capitals. In addition, the trio takes a look ahead and discusses their expectations for the B’s as they return to TD Garden for games three and four.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Lakers' inside game too much as Rockets' rally falls short

LeBron James can tear down rims. Anthony Davis can flip in layups. They might never score inside quite the way their replacements did. For all the Rockets had done to steal a win, rallying in the final minutes to the lead, there were only so many layups they could surrender and hope to come away with a streak-busting win.