CW Adds Saturday Nights, Drops 'Jerry Springer' Reruns
The CW finally becomes a seven-night network this fall, adding Saturday night shows on Oct. 2. The agreement with affiliates to air CW shows 8-10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday says the network will stop programming 3-4 p.m. weekdays. The CW airs the Jerry Springer Show, which ceased production in 2018, in the afternoon time slot which was previously used to air the Bill Cunningham Show nationally until Cunningham quit the show in 2016.www.wvxu.org