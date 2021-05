With four games left in the regular season, the Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets in a game that may decide whether it takes one win or two to advance to the playoffs. The Hornets are hanging on to a razor thin lead over the Indian Pacers and Washington Wizards for the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. The seventh and eighth place teams only need one win to make the playoffs versus two wins for the ninth and tenth, so there’s a considerable amount, for which, to play.