(ProNewsReport Editorial):- Los Angeles, California May 7, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Renowned meteorite collector, John Higgins is going to put one of his most valuable collection pieces that is the 6.2kg Gatuto meteorite on auction this month. The Bonhams Auction sale is called Meteorites Online and it will be held between 18th and 28th May. Mr. Higgins teamed up with Mahamad Nur Ogle to obtain nearly 10 kg of the total meteorites that had fallen in Gatuto, Kenya on April 24th, 2020. Michael Farmer gathered a total of 9.3 kg of the material independently. Most of the complete meteors are mainly coated with black fusion crust. Their insides are light grey and have a crystalline form with visible fresh metal grains. Some of the stones have unique and extremely thin black shock veinlets. These outer space wonders will be available to collectors from all over the world through this auction. The stones are 100% authentic and were verified by the Meteoritical Society on 4th July as an L6 ordinary chondrite with shock stage S2 and a weathering grade of W0.