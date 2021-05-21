Inside the Game with CNHI Sports, Ep. 33

Fernando Tatís Jr., Doug Glanville, Clinton Yates, Major League Baseball Players Association, Jeff Passan, Howard Bryant. Baseball finds itself at a crossroads. The players on the field have never been more talented, but increased velocity from pitchers has led to record strikeout totals and low batting averages. There is a new generation of stars emerging, but with every bat flip comes another conversation about whether it violates the unwritten rules. Major League Baseball is exploring new rules that could help solve its pace-of-play issues, but is also balancing ways to appeal to traditionalists hesitant to embrace change. Meanwhile, labor issues loom that could threaten to put a stop to any potential progress.