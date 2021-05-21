Justice League Fan Art Brings Green Lantern To Life, And Zack Snyder Approves

Just a quick post today, but we do have a bit of interesting release news to report. First, we know that lots of you have been eagerly awaiting details on the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Many international retail sites have—for weeks now—had it up for pre-order, set to street on or about 5/26. Indeed, we’ve had it on our 4K Ultra HD Release List here at The Bits for a few months now, anticipating a 5/25 US street date. Just today, the Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi put the title up for pre-order with the 5/26 date. (Thanks to Bits reader Tim P. for the heads-up on that one.) So, as we noted here last week, we’re pretty confident that—barring some sort of manufacturing or shipping delay—Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be announcing it any time now for a 5/25 release in the States on both formats. It’s possible it will be released under the Warner Archive label, like Snyder’s recently 4K-remastered Batman v Superman, but we’ll have to wait and see.