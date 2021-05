CNN anchor Chris Cuomo may have apologized for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his sexual misconduct scandal, but Meghan McCain ain't buying it. On Friday morning, The View co-host dragged Cuomo for refusing to discuss the allegations on CNN, as he's paid to discuss the news, whether it affects his family or not. "If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on The View because I'm not a snowflake," said McCain. "This is the job we signed up for. If you can't hack it, you should do something else."