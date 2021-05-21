Police ID woman killed in crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 52-year-old woman killed Thursday night in a wreck along Interstate 95 in Richmond.

Troopers were called just after 8:15 p.m. to a crash on I -95 south at the ramp to Maury Street, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Honda Accord ran off the road to the left striking the jersey wall," Davenport wrote.

Officials said the driver, Michelle L. Murphy of Richmond, was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Murphy was the only person in car, according to troopers.

"The investigation is ongoing," Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.