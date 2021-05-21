newsbreak-logo
Pasquotank County, NC

NC civil rights leaders call on US DOJ to expedite probe of Andrew Brown’s death

By Adam Wagner
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Civil rights leaders gathered in Elizabeth City Friday to call on the federal government to expedite their investigation of the April 21 killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and to launch a broader probe into the law enforcement agency’s conduct. “We are not satisfied in...

IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

DA Womble should step aside in Brown case

We appreciate District Attorney Andrew Womble’s declaration several times now that he’s “ready, willing and able” to do his job seeking justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. But like others, we think Womble’s close relationship with local law enforcement poses a conflict of interest and...
Pasquotank County, NChendersonville.com

How Does the SBI Investigate Police Shootings in North Carolina?

Written by Laura Lee and Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into why Pasquotank County sheriff’s officers fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II asked the SBI to investigate. “It is customary that the State Bureau of Investigation...
Elizabeth City, NCfox44news.com

Attorneys call for ‘arrest, conviction and a long prison sentence’ after viewing video of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Andrew Brown Jr.’s loved ones on Tuesday saw more of the body camera video from the raid in which he was killed by law enforcement. On April 21, Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed him while serving an arrest warrant on drug charges. There have been daily protests in Elizabeth City since, demanding the video be released publicly.
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Reflector

Review of camera footage slated for today

ELIZABETH CITY — About 16 minutes of footage from the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. is expected to be shown to members of his family today at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building. Details about time were not available late Monday but attorneys for the family said they anticipate a...