SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) — Summerville Police say two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured two others at a baby shower. The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said Monday that 26-year-old Perry Jackson, of Ladson, died on Saturday after being shot on Miles-Jamison Road. Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said Jackson was shot at 7 p.m. and was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.