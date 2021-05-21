newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bulgaria upholds veto on North Macedonia EU accession talks

Argus Press
 2 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Friday ruled out a possible reversal of its veto of the European Union starting long-delayed membership talks with North Macedonia because of disputes over history and language. Following a meeting with visiting EU officials, Bulgarian caretaker Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev said that no change...

www.argus-press.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoran Zaev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Eu Leaders#Eu Parliament#Eu Officials#Eu Leaders#European Parliament#North Macedonia Eu#Ap#The European Union#Neighborhood#Portuguese#Anti Bulgarian#Macedonian#The European Commission#Eu Membership Talks#Accession Negotiations#Formal Accession Talks#European Commissioner#Serbia#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
China
Related
UEFAFIFA.com

Alioski: World Cup the next step for North Macedonia

Ezgjan Alioski is a key player for North Macedonia and Leeds United. His national team reached the EURO and beat Germany in World Cup qualifying. Alioski reflects on those achievements and explains why Leeds "changed his life" When he swapped Lugano for Leeds United in 2017, there was little to...
Economyinvesting.com

City of London says access to EU markets not on the cards

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial services sector won't get access to the European Union's markets for the foreseeable future following Brexit, industry officials said on Thursday as a row with France simmers. Britain fully left the EU on Dec. 31, 2020 and the City of London has been largely cut...
Economytrendswide.com

Albania and North Macedonia’s EU membership bids must go ahead together, says Josep Borrell

EU membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia cannot be “decoupled”, says the bloc”s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borell. Brussels had been considering both applications together, but last week Olivér Várhelyi, the European commissioner for enlargement, told Euronews that decoupling the bids “might be an option” if Bulgaria continues to oppose North Macedonia’s entrance in the bloc.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

North Macedonia orders expulsion of Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — North Macedonia is expelling a Russian diplomat from the country, but authorities on Tuesday didn't give any explanation for its decision. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry last Friday to inform him of the decision concerning one of the senior diplomats in his embassy. The diplomat, whose rank and identity hasn't been made public, was given seven days to leave the country, the ministry said.
Europecms-lawnow.com

Bulgaria enacts EU directives on regulated consumer digital environment

On 4 March 2021, the Bulgarian parliament adopted the Act on the Supply of Digital Content and Digital Services and the Sale of Goods, which implements the provisions of Directive (EU) 2019/770 on contracts for the supply of digital content and digital services, and Directive (EU) 2019/771 on the sales of goods.
Middle Eastthegaltimes.com

EU to hold urgent talks on Israel-Palestinian fighting Tuesday

EU to hold urgent talks on Israel-Palestinian fighting Tuesday. Hello and welcome to the details of EU to hold urgent talks on Israel-Palestinian fighting Tuesday and now with the details. Nevin Al Sukari – Sana'a – The heaviest fighting since 2014 between Israel and Hamas, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem,...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Italy hopeful on reviving EU migrant burden sharing deal

Italy is pushing EU partners to revive migrant burden-sharing deals as it seeks to stave off a summertime surge in landings from North Africa, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday. Draghi said "active talks are ongoing with Germany and France to revive" the so-called Malta agreement, under which a number of EU countries agreed in 2019 to share the number of migrants who arrive in Italy or Malta.
MilitaryVoice of America

EU to Allow US, Canada, Norway to Join Military Project

The European Union (EU) announced Thursday plans to allow the United States, Canada and Norway to join its “military mobility” project, the first time the bloc will allow nations outside its membership to join a military operation. EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels approved a plan for the three NATO-member...
EconomyVoice of America

EU to Resume India Trade Talks After Portugal Summit

PARIS - The European Union said Saturday that it would resume long-paused trade talks with India and it also announced a massive coronavirus vaccine deal with Pfizer-BioNTech as it wrapped up a wide-ranging summit in Portugal. EU-India trade talks have been frozen since 2013 over a raft of differences. Helping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday debated ways to maintain support for Afghanistan’s beleaguered government after a brutal weekend attack on a girls’ school underscored deep concern that violence will spread as U.S.-led troops leave the country. With the departure of foreign troops just a few months...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Talk of Separating Balkan EU Aspirants Sows Confusion, Suspicion

The EU has rejected a suggestion by its own enlargement commissioner that North Macedonia may have to wait on membership talks while Albania moves ahead. Yet there is still no indication how they can start together if Bulgaria does not drop its veto on Skopje. When the European Union’s enlargement...
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

No agreement yet on EU vaccine passport, talks to resume on Thursday

EU leaders failed late Tuesday to finalize the vaccine passport scheme that holiday hubs see as a vital lifeline for the coming peak tourist season. Negotiators from the European Parliament, the European Commission and member state governments would resume talks on Thursday, the Portuguese EU presidency said. The digital certificate...
Foreign Policyjurist.org

European Parliament supports freeze on EU-China investment agreement

The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday disapproving the sanctions imposed by China on EU entities and personnel. The sanctions imposed by China are considered a retaliation to the restrictive measures imposed by the EU on four Chinese officials and one entity. The EU imposed the restrictive measures on account of the role of the officials and entity in severe human rights violations commissioned against the Uyghur minority.
UEFAthe18.com

Meet Euro 2020’s Greatest Underdog And Your New Favorite Team: North Macedonia

A bigger underdog than Iceland in 2016, North Macedonia is my bandwagon team. You can hardly find a North Macedonia Euro 2020 preview anywhere online. That’s how little faith the world has in our Macedonian minnows. The18 pledges to become the go-to source for all things North Macedonia in the upcoming months ahead of the country’s first major tournament.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

ForMin Aurescu, Greek counterpart to host informal EU meeting featuring guests from Albania, North Macedonia

May 13—Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias co-chair today an informal videoconference of EU foreign ministers featuring their counterpart from Albania Olta Xhacka, and from North Macedonia Bujar Osmani. Also attending will be officials of European institutions: European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi,...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

European Parliament to suspend accession negotiations with Turkey

BRUSSELS / ANKARA – Accession negotiations between Turkey and the European Union, which have continued since 2005, appear to have reached a new low. In a report, the European Parliament has now considered suspending Turkey’s accession negotiations, which have been on hold for a long time. This move is justified, according to information from the German news agency, by the fact that Ankara, with its “hostile policy,” is moving further and further from the values ​​and standards of the European Union.
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Activists urge EU states to suspend extradition treaty

Munich [Germany], May 21 (ANI): A total of 55 activists in exile have called for "urgent coordinated action" to suspend all bilateral extradition agreements between the EU Member States and China, to "protect the freedom of movement, association, and speech for all."In a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission, the activists from Hong Kong, Tibet, and mainland China said that extradition treaties with China play a key role in the country's effort to export its regime of "political terror overseas.""Not only do the Bilateral Extradition Treaties with the PRC legitimize a judicial system that does not respect any of the due process standards prescribed by international law, but they also play a key role in the CCP's effort to export its regime of political terror overseas," the letter read.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Cyprus asks EU to prevent migrant boat departures from Syria

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has asked the European Union to act swiftly to stop boats loaded with migrants from leaving Syria’s port of Tartus, saying the east Mediterranean island nation is saturated and can’t take in any more. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Friday that EU member Cyprus...