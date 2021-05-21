Kacey Musgraves Struggled With Feelings of Failure After Her Divorce

I loved St. Vincent’s song “The Melting of the Sun” right up until the moment I heard her explain what it was about. At first, the second single from her album Daddy’s Home (which came out in full on May 14) had been a familiar treat: slow, sultry verses, an operatic chorus, and a sexy guitar riff for the bridge. It seemed evidence that the upcoming album would bring as much joy and entertainment into my life as all her others have. Then St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, posted a video to her Instagram in which she explained that “The Melting of the Sun” was an ode to her female artistic heroes who had been “met with hostility in the world that they did not deserve, and a lot of times it was just because they were telling the truth.” I immediately became annoyed.