Kacey Musgraves Struggled With Feelings of Failure After Her Divorce

By Billy Dukes
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kacey Musgraves says her next album was written in the wake of her divorce from Ruston Kelly, but the project isn't described as a divorce album, necessarily. Speaking with Elle Magazine, Musgraves opened up some about her emotions as her marriage broke down. The magazine describes songs from the still...

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
