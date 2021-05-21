Ignore the Shore: Will “Governor” Jack Ciattarelli turn his back again after the next hurricane strikes?

The internet this week has been buzzing with rumors about who establishment New Jersey GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli will pick for his Lieutenant Governor. While many names have been circulating the Twitterspace including Ocean County Commission Virginia Haines and New Jersey Assemblyman John Bramnick, one rumor is sending chills down the spines of Republicans on both sides of the aisle. Conservative and establishment Republicans both have noted that the rumor of former Lt. Governor Christie Todd Whitman serving under Ciattarelli is both cringeworthy and unlikely.