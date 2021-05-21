newsbreak-logo
Environment

Ignore the Shore: Will “Governor” Jack Ciattarelli turn his back again after the next hurricane strikes?

By Shared by Phil Stilton
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey establishment GOP candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli has one major advantage over his much younger opponent Hirsh Singh. Ciattarelli is a tried and tested politician who has made tough decisions while under fire in the heat of political battle in New Jersey. He’s been a Trenton insider for three decades and until he ran for governor and has no notable legislative achievements to brag about on his campaign literature.

PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Murphy, Ciattarelli, trade jabs on abortion

Gov. Phil Murphy is looking to reintroduce family planning as a campaign issue in this year’s gubernatorial race. The incumbent on Thursday launched an attack aimed at Jack Ciattarelli over the GOP gubernatorial frontrunner’s opposition to funding with taxpayer dollars abortion procedures and agencies that provide them. “The Assemblyman has...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Rumor Mill: Is Jack Ciattarelli mulling former Governor Christie Todd Whitman as Lt. Gov?

The internet this week has been buzzing with rumors about who establishment New Jersey GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli will pick for his Lieutenant Governor. While many names have been circulating the Twitterspace including Ocean County Commission Virginia Haines and New Jersey Assemblyman John Bramnick, one rumor is sending chills down the spines of Republicans on both sides of the aisle. Conservative and establishment Republicans both have noted that the rumor of former Lt. Governor Christie Todd Whitman serving under Ciattarelli is both cringeworthy and unlikely.
Electionsinsidernj.com

Ciattarelli on the Attack

During a campaign stop last week in Mount Olive, Jack Ciattarelli was asked if he takes his challengers from the right seriously. After all, it is Ciattarelli who has the backing of the Republican establishment throughout the state for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. “Absolutely,” he said. Guess he wasn’t kidding.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Murphy opponent Singh says pardons for anyone convicted of non-violent COVID-19 offenses

TOMS RIVER, NJ – During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey police officers and prosecutors were forced by written orders from the New Jersey Attorney General’s office and by Governor Phil Murphy to prosecute all COVID-19 executive order violations to the fullest extent of the law. His opponent, Hirsh Singh said he will pardon anyone who felt the wrath of the Murphy lockdown enforcement effort.
Atlantic County, NJNew Jersey Globe

Nobody’s ready to call 2nd district GOP Senate race

The contest for the Republican nod for State Senate in the second congressional district is a face off between a former assemblyman and one-time congressional candidate with a bone to pick with the New Jersey GOP. Former Atlantic County Freeholder Seth Grossman is making an off-the-line bid against former Assemblyman...
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy to drop New Jersey mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey, the last state in America besides Hawaii to require its fully vaccinated citizens to wear a face mask indoors is planning on dropping that requirement ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Governor Phil Murphy has indicated that he will drop the rule before next weekend and will make a more detailed announcement on Monday according to political insiders.
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. takes first step in banning contracts with ICE

For years, hundreds of undocumented immigrants awaiting trial have been held in New Jersey detention centers under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, on the heels of Essex County announcing it would end its contract with ICE, lawmakers are advancing a bill that would prohibit counties, municipalities, and private prison operators across the state from entering contracts “to house or detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations.”
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

Murphy holding NJ hostage with mask mandate unless lawmakers extend his powers through 2022

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s vaccinated masses are now being held hostage by Governor Phil Murphy and his Democrat allies in the New Jersey legislature. Governor Phil Murphy has said he will let New Jersey residents unmask, per CDC guidelines, but not until the legislature meets his demands to extend his autonomous power beyond the declared health state of emergency. Those demands include extending his emergency powers until 2022.
Somerset County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

EDITORIAL: Ciattarelli is GOP choice

The primary election for the Republican nomination for governor is still three Tuesdays away, but this should be an easy choice for GOP voters. Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli of Somerset County has the support of most Republican elected officials in his bid for the GOP nomination to run against Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is unopposed for re-election in the Tuesday, June 8 primary.
Stafford Township, NJthesandpaper.net

Stafford School Nurse Suspended for Not Wearing Mask Vows to Fight State’s Mandate

A storm has stirred up, and the Stafford Township School District is caught in it. After school nurse Erin Pein was suspended without pay for violating district policy requiring staff to wear face coverings inside the district’s five buildings the previous week, Pein and supporters of her campaign to speak out against the requirement for children and staff to wear them while in school began to raise their voices last week.
Politicsinsidernj.com

Sources: GOP Establishment Mildly Irritated by – Not Scared of – Singh

InsiderNJ spoke with several GOP leaders from around the state to see if they think the primary race for governor is competitive and they uniformly blandly offered one word:. Annual statewide (or districtwide) candidate Hirsh Singh told The Daily Caller earlier this week that he. is ahead in the Republican...
Public Healthinsidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/5/2021

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The pressure is on the governor. We shouldn’t have to pass a law to get the list of boards up to date.” – Senator Weinberg on the lack of a comprehensive list of state boards and members. The statewide...