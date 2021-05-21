Ignore the Shore: Will “Governor” Jack Ciattarelli turn his back again after the next hurricane strikes?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey establishment GOP candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli has one major advantage over his much younger opponent Hirsh Singh. Ciattarelli is a tried and tested politician who has made tough decisions while under fire in the heat of political battle in New Jersey. He’s been a Trenton insider for three decades and until he ran for governor and has no notable legislative achievements to brag about on his campaign literature.www.shorenewsnetwork.com