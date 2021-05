Black Clover will be taking a short break soon! After a strong 140 episode run, Black Clover's anime run officially came to an end earlier this year. While fans of the anime have been waiting to see what would be coming next for Asta and the others, those keeping up with Yuki Tabata's original manga series are getting new entries in the Spade Kingdom saga taking the story far beyond the anime's ending. The series has been steadily moving the story forward with each new chapter, but it's going to be a bit longer before the next entry arrives.