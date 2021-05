Bobby Bones is both celebrating local everyday heroes and facing his fears in his new National Geographic series, Breaking Bobby Bones, premiering on Monday, May 31. In each half-hour episode, Bones pursues his mantra of Fight. Grind. Repeat. as he travels across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies, and abilities. They then challenge him to at least try to conquer the tricks of their trades while discussing the triumphs and tragedies that made them who they are. Those tricks include: becoming a stunt artist, kayaking the Colorado River blindfolded, and playing para hockey on a sled.