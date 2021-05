The Allen County Farmers’ Market is back in action for the season, along with a full list of artists who will be performing as part of Thrive Allen County’s Music at the Market program. Locations and times for the market are as follows: Tuesdays, 700 N. State St., Iola, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, Iola Square, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, Humboldt Square, from 8 to 11 a.m.