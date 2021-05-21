newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Oatly Stock Is Flying off the Shelves After its Initial Public Offering

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY), the Swedish producer of oat milk, was a hit at its May 20 initial public offering (IPO). OTLY stock was priced at $17 but had its first public trade at $22.12. It then fell during the day to finish at $20.20. The shares came roaring back overnight, opening at $22.20.

Howard Schultz
Oprah Winfrey
#Oat Milk#Cow Milk#Milk Products#Initial Public Offering#Plant Milk#Food Production#Production Company#Ipo#Swedish#Boblbee#Sbux#Hedgeye#Lulu#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Cmg#Danone#Dannon#Silk#Pepsico#Quaker Oats
