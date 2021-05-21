newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Bobby Rahal furious over team's 3-car 'improper conduct' penalty: 'Like what Roger's team did?'

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Bobby Rahal was taken aback by stiff penalties to his team's three cars for what IndyCar deemed “improper conduct” early in Thursday’s six-hour practice for the Indianapolis 500. The co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing feels the series did so unevenly – favoring the cars owned by IndyCar series owner Roger Penske.

