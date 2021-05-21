Tim Tebow contract: Jaguars give new TE one-year minimum deal with zero guarantees, per report
The Jacksonville Jaguars set the NFL world ablaze on Thursday, when they signed former Denver Broncos quarterback and former New York Mets minor-leaguer Tim Tebow to join their franchise as a tight end. Tebow hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since 2012, but he does have a history of success with new head coach Urban Meyer. It remains to be seen what kind of role Tebow will play with his new team, but it's clear he's not just doing it for the money.www.msn.com